'Elden Ring' creator Hidetaka Miyazaki doesn't feel any "pressure" from competitors.

The action role-playing game developed by FromSoftware has sold more than 23 million copies since its release in 2022 but the man behind it has admitted that despite stiff competition out there on the market, he is not focussing on what other studios may be doing next and instead the team just prefer to create titles they enjoy.

He told Eurogamer: "There are many fantastic games out there and we don't like to see that as a sort of pressure. We don't like to feel pressured by what other studios are creating, or what is considered the next big game, or the next big Soulslike. We simply want to continue to make games that we enjoy in our own way."

Miyazaki explained that there is "something to be gained" in a world where anyone can create games and take part in what he calls a "general discussion" as he noted that the way the gaming field as a whole is what keeps him inspired.

He added: "I think there's definitely something to be gained in having this collaborative, peer-based environment where we can all create and participate in that general discussion. I think this is not something where we feel pressured, but it's definitely something where we feel motivated and inspired!"