Reddit has reportedly inked an AI deal with Google said to be worth $60 million a year.

The social media site has agreed to allow the search engine to have access to its "content to train its artificial intelligence models," according to multiple sources, as reported by Reuters.

Last year, Reddit announced it will start charging for use of its API (application programming interface).

Although some developers and researchers are excluded.

The fees will be applied to those who "crawl” Reddit for data and “don’t return any of that value” to users.

Reddit co-founder and CEO Steve Huffman told The Times: “It’s a good time for us to tighten things up.

“We think that’s fair.”

He added: “The Reddit corpus of data is really valuable.

“More than any other place on the internet, Reddit is a home for authentic conversation. There’s a lot of stuff on the site that you’d only ever say in therapy, or AA, or never at all … But we don’t need to give all of that value to some of the largest companies in the world for free.”