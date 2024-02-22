Mark Wahlberg has teased that an 'Uncharted' sequel is on the horizon.

The 52-year-old actor played Victor 'Sully' Sullivan in the 2022 movie based on the hit video game franchise of the same name and has given a promising update about progress on the follow-up by confirming that the script is complete and that he will have to start growing his alter ego's trademark moustache once again.

Speaking to Screen Rant, Mark said: "Actually, I just got a call today that they got the script in. I can't grow a real beard and moustache, but they said, 'Start growing your moustache. It's gonna take a while.'

"I'd be interested to see what the story's like, and where that adventure takes us. But I'm excited; I know audiences really loved the first one, so we'll see."

The 'Ted' actor confirmed last year that a script had been written although there was no official confirmation from Sony.

Mark told The Direct: "I've heard lots of different ideas. I know somebody's written a script, and they're still working on it, and it would consist of having the moustache the whole entire time, which completely makes sense; obviously, in that final scene, I have the moustache."

'Uncharted' was met with mixed reviews following its release and Wahlberg's co-star Tom Holland admitted to making a "mistake" in his portrayal of protagonist Nathan Drake.

The 'Spider-Man' actor told GQ: "As soon as you start worrying about, 'Do I look good in this shot?', acting becomes something other than playing a character.

"It was an important lesson learned, because, at times, it was less about land a mark and go through this scene and more about land a mark, stand like this and see my bulging biceps ... It was a mistake and is something that I will probably never do again."