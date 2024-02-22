Zendaya has praised Tom Holland for his "natural gift".

The 27-year-old actress - who first met her partner on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in 2017 - is preparing for the release of 'Dune: Part Two' and couldn't resist bringing up her man when she was asked who in the cast had the most rizz, which is typically slang for charm or attractiveness.

Zendaya told Buzzfeed: "Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own.

"I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people.

"You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

Despite going public with their relationship in 2021, they have largely kept their romance private over the past few years.

Tom previously explained how the loved up couple didn't feel liek they "owe it to anyone" to delve into their life together.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible.

"We don't think that we owe it to anyone, it's our thing, and it has nothing to do with our careers."

Last month though, the 27-year-old actor revealed he and his girlfriend enjoy taking a trip down memory lane to marvel at their "youth" in their first film together.

He told 'Extra': “Zendaya and I will, every now and then, watch 'Spider-Man 1' and reminisce about being 19 and making those movies again.

"I love those movies, and I love savouring those moments, so I try not to watch them as often as I would maybe like to because it’s so special."