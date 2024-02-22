Kyle Richards has admitted "there's a big chance" her marriage to Mauricio Umansky won't survive.

The 55-year-old reality star split from the 53-year-old businessman - with whom she has daughters Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23, and 15-year-old Portia - last summer after almost three decades of marriage and though she previously hasn't ruled out a reconciliation, she admitted she has "lost [her] trust" and doesn't think she can "recover" it.

Speaking on the latest episode of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills', she said: "I've come to realise that, you know, there's a big chance that we're not gonna end up together.

“There were things that happened that made me lose my trust and I wasn't able to recover from ... I just want to be at peace wherever I'm at because I haven't really had that. Am I done? It's over.”

Although their relationship has come to an end, the 'Halloween Ends' star insisted that the pair still "love each other", which made the break up "even harder".

During an appearance on the 'Today' show, she explained: “It’s not like there was one big thing [that caused the split]. We do love each other very much and have a lot of respect for each other, so that makes it even harder to make a decision like that.”

The couple announced their split in July 2023 on social media, with Kyle revealing that whilst it was good to get it off her chest, she and her daughter Alexia Umansky were left in tears.

She said: "When the People magazine article came out, I was with Mo and the girls and all of our phones just started blowing up.

“Mo was really focused on who gave the story and I was more focused on how it was affecting all of us. I saw Alexia start to cry. We got in the car, all of us, and it was this weird ... like, nobody knew what to do or say.”