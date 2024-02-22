Tallulah Willis has been "romanticising the unhealthy times" during her recovery from an eating disorder.

The 30-year-old star - whose parents are Bruce Willis and Demi Moore - has shared a number of childhood photos of herself and candidly opened up about the "intense moment" she's going through in a bid to help others going through similar struggles.

She wrote on Instagram: "ED recovery babies - sending love to you all, I'm having an intense moment of romanticizing unhealthy times and how it felt to move through the day in that size body.

"Just wanted to voice it because I know (hope) I'm not alone.

"This little raggymuffin is so special and it's strange to know that and want to give her abundance and vitality - LIFE!

"Whilst at the EXACT same moment feeling pulled by an old desire, deep down from the pit spot in your belly, to compare to the 'better' version of me.

"AND it's ok to be in the middle of the messy and not totally have it all sorted yet."

Tallulah was praised by her followers, friends and familar for speaking out with such hoensty.

Her sister Rumer Willis commented: "You are magic, your truth is so vital and I'm so lucky to be your sister."

And model Helena Christensen added: "You're so wise and beautiful inside out."

The star has been open in the past about her battle with anorexia, noting that "restricting food has felt like the last vice" she has to "hold onto" after getting sober a decade ago.

In May 2023, she told Vogue: "For the last four years, I have suffered from anorexia nervosa, which I’ve been reluctant to talk about because, after getting sober at age 20, restricting food has felt like the last vice that I got to hold on to.

"When I was 25, I was admitted to a residential treatment facility in Malibu to address the depression that I had lived with through my adolescence.

"It was a largely therapeutic experience; for the first time, I grieved the 15-year-old misfit me, the ugly duckling. I was also diagnosed with ADHD and started on stimulant medication, which was transformative."