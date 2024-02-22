Kourtney Kardashian has paid tribute to her late father on what would have been his 80th birthday.

Robert Kardashian died of cancer in September 2003 and his eldest lawyer has remembered the lawyer as the "best Daddy in the world" as she reflected on how "fun and special" he made life.

Kourtney took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself as a youngster with her father and wrote: "My Dad would have been 80 years old today. What I would give to sing him Happy Birthday and hear one of his funny jokes just one last time.

"He had the best sense of humor and made life so much fun, like every car ride, every meal, watching movies (we had a movie date every Wednesday night and he would show me an old movie each week) … he made it all so fun and special. Happy Birthday to the best Daddy in the world.(sic)"

Kourtney's family added their thoughts, with her sister Khloe Kardashian writing: "The best daddy in the world!!! Tomorrow is his birthday, he is our angel".

The reality star's husband, Travis Barker, commented: "Happy Birthday to your amazing Dad. He’s your guardian angel", whilst her mother, Kris Jenner penned: "The best Daddy there ever was".

Previously, Kourtney's sister, Kim Kardashian, had revealed the last thing her father told her was to look after her siblings.

Speaking to GQ, she recounted that Robert told her: "I know you’re going to be okay. It’s almost like I can see ahead. I know you’re going to be okay, but just take care of your siblings for me. Just make sure you take care of them."

Kim said she replied: "I took what he said to mean that I was going to be okay in life. But it made me make decisions differently."