Olivia Colman thinks more needs to be done to tackle online abuse.

The 50-year-old actress has bemoaned the rise of online abuse on social media platforms.

The award-winning star told the BBC: "Everybody's cruel to everybody else online and that's awful.

"I would love to go back to the days where it's not OK.

"It's a despicable thing to do to someone and we've seen the terrible things that have happened to people who can't cope with the fact that someone they don't know is so unkind about them."

Olivia has now called for the introduction of new, more strict measures to help tackle online abuse.

She said: "I know there's another argument that there are parts of the world where you can't say what you need to say if you are traceable, but if you're just going to be unkind about a fellow human, don't. It shouldn't be allowed."

Olivia previously admitted that she initially struggled to deal with fame and attention.

The acclaimed actress revealed that she feels "terribly embarrassed" whenever she's recognised by a member of the public.

Olivia - who previously won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in 'The Favourite', the 2018 period film - told the Guardian newspaper: "This may sound mad, but you sort of assume that no one's going to watch what you do. You go on set, have a lovely time, and then you forget anyone's going to see it. So it's always a bit of a shock to be recognised. I get terribly embarrassed. Bonkers."

Despite this, Olivia admits that she still loves her job.

She said: "I love working and I find it quite hard to say no to anything."