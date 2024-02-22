Camila Cabello's new album is like a "love letter to Miami".

The 26-year-old singer was born in Havana, Cuba, and moved to Miami when she was just seven - and she's now described the city as a "safe haven" for herself and her family.

Camila told PUSS PUSS magazine: "I’m so thankful to Miami.

"I think that’s why I don’t really spend a lot of time in LA and people are still like, ‘Do you live in Miami now?’ I’m like, ‘I’ve never stopped living there. I’ve lived there since I was seven.’ That’s always been kind of my home base for that reason.

"I feel like it took my family and I when I was seven years old. There’s so many people with this kind of story. My best friends are Dominican. They moved there when they were seven.

"Miami is such a specific kind of cultural melting pot. It’s almost like its own country."

Camila believes that Miami's influence is strongly felt on her new album.

The 'Havana' hitmaker also revealed that some of her family are still making the move from Cuba to the US.

Teasing details of her new record, Camila said: "I feel like this album is kind of a love letter to Miami, it’s definitely been a safe haven for me. Anytime as crazy as life gets, I know I always go there and it’s real. It’s just like my real friends from when I was eight years old.

"My family, I still have family that’s coming from Cuba. It just keeps me very real and grounded."

Camila's personal taste has also been heavily influenced by her home city.

She shared: "So much of my music taste also comes from Miami. It’s such a melting pot.

"You drive down the street with the windows down and you hear Afrobeat and you hear rap and you hear Bad Bunny and you hear salsa. You hear everything. I think that’s informed me too."