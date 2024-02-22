Wendy Williams has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

The 59-year-old TV star was diagnosed with the conditions last year, and according to her care team, the issues have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life".

Her care team said in a statement: "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.

"Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."

The TV star has battled a number of health issues over recent years, including Graves' disease and lymphedema.

However, Wendy - who hosted 'The Wendy Williams Show' between 2008 and 2021 - hopes to "raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia" by sharing the news with the public.

The statement added: "Unfortunately, many individuals diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia face stigma and misunderstanding, particularly when they begin to exhibit behavioural changes but have not yet received a diagnosis.

"There is hope that with early detection and far more empathy, the stigma associated with dementia will be eliminated, and those affected will receive the understanding, support, and care they deserve and need.

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself. Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed. She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."