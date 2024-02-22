Lily Gladstone has considered taking a two-year career break.

The 37-year-old actress - who starred in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' in 2023 - has revealed that she's contemplated taking an extended career break, admitting that she needs a "palate cleanse".

Asked if she's considered pausing her career, Lily - who studied acting and directing at the University of Montana - told Vanity Fair magazine: "A hundred percent.

"I was actually just on the phone with a friend last night, not freaking out or anything, but just feeling a fatigue settling in, just needing a palate cleanse. And it goes back to undergrad. One of my first acting professors, Jillian Campana, planted the idea that to stay interesting, you have to stay interested. And we tell stories.

"We are addicted to this process of getting in the headspace of another person. And I really love picking up new skills."

Meanwhile, in January, Lily claimed that "perspectives are broadening" within the movie business.

The acclaimed actress recently became the first Native American woman to be nominated for Best Actress at the Oscars, and Lily suggested that the nomination reflects wider changes in the film industry.

Lily - who has been nominated for her performance in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' - told the BBC: "Times absolutely are changing; people's perspectives are broadening. The Academy has gotten much more diverse in the last 10, 20 years.

"I think it's also because Native and Indigenous filmmakers have been continually blowing audiences away with what we've been making … people are ready."

'Killers of the Flower Moon' focuses on the murders of Native Americans after oil was discovered on tribal land.

Lily feels very proud of the movie and the story that it tells.

She said: "By bringing Indigenous performers into a place where we're leading ladies, we're leading films that people are feeling they're resonating with from all walks of life. That's proving that we belong in these places and we have a lot to offer. Like the stories that we have to tell are ones that everybody can benefit from, not just us."