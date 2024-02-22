The 'Frasier' reboot has been renewed for a second season.

Kelsey Grammer reprised the role of Dr. Frasier Crane for the reboot in 2023, and Paramount has now renewed the show for another season.

Jeff Grossman, the executive vice president of programming at Paramount, said in a statement: "Kelsey made a triumphant return as one of the most iconic and beloved characters on television.

"The new series introduced 'Frasier' to a whole new generation while reminding fans of Kelsey's truly timeless portrayal of Dr. Crane. We're so excited to see what the creative team and superb cast serve up for season season."

Kelsey, 69, has also welcomed the news.

The veteran actor - who first played Dr. Frasier Crane in 'Cheers', the iconic NBC sitcom - said: "'Frasier' is a love story, and I am very happy we will be allowed to continue it.

"I'm delighted that our partners at CBS Studios and Paramount are on board for another season, and I can’t wait for the fans to see what we have in store!"

In October, Kelsey acknowledged that Fraiser had evolved as a character since his last on-screen appearance.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight' at the time: "He is not the same guy anymore. He is a little wiser, he may actually even be a little funnier, willing to laugh at himself. A little more self-aware, and he has a new mission in life."

Kelsey also promised that the reboot would feature some surprises.

The actor - who starred in the reboot alongside the likes of Jack Cutmore-Scott, Toks Olagundoye and Nicholas Lyndhurst - said: "The audience really loved the previous collection of characters, and I can't wait for them to fall in love with this bunch. They're going to see some wonderful things. Things they did not expect."