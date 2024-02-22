Eva Longoria has joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 48-year-old actress is set to star alongside Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin in the comedy-mystery series.

Eva has been given a recurring role in season four of the show, according to Deadline.

Details about the show's plot and Eva's character remain a closely-guarded secret. However, a source has confirmed to Deadline that Eva's character will be integral to the twists and turns of the investigation.

The Hollywood star has been hired shortly after Molly Shannon joined the cast of 'Only Murders in the Building'.

The 59-year-old actress will play the part of a Los Angeles-based businesswoman who gets drawn into the world of the investigation in New York.

'Only Murders in the Building' has been a big success since the show premiered in 2021 - but Martin Short previously admitted to having some doubts about working with Selena.

The 73-year-old actor told PEOPLE: "The first day we shot, I had never met Selena. Because of COVID, we'd only Zoomed. And I was driving to work and I thought, 'I wonder what Selena's could be like? I mean, she could be a nightmare. She could be a pop princess nightmare'.

"Right away - from the first second we started to the make-up room - it was, like, fabulous."

Martin also revealed that he admires Selena's professional attitude.

He said: "[She's] so good, so talented, such a pro - it's fabulous."

Prior to that, Selena heaped praise on her 'Only Murders in the Building' co-stars.

The brunette beauty initially felt anxious about working with the likes of Martin and Steve Martin, but she ultimately relished the experience.

Selena, 31, told The Wrap: "Working with Steve and Marty, I was terrified at first, but relieved that comedy happened to be in my comfort zone. If anything, they’ve helped sharpen my skills."