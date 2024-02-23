Raven-Symone's stint on 'The View' was a "learning experience".

The 38-year-old actress co-hosted the day-time show from 2015 to 2016, and although she has no desire to star on another TV talk-show, Raven learned a lot from the experience.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "That was a learning experience.

"I learned a lot on that show; I learned a lot about what I should say yes to and what I shouldn't say yes to. I learned how to bottle my emotions real quick for cameras as best as I can, within certain reason and I learned that the hair and make-up on that show was amazing.

"I learned that I have interesting views - pun intended - and I also learned that some conversations are couch conversations for home and not for live television.

"I learned that television is television. And sometimes they have to do things to make good television. And I don't know if everybody knows that. I'll keep it like that."

Despite this, Raven doesn't have any regrets about co-hosting the show.

The former child star - who played Olivia Kendall on 'The Cosby Show' - said: "You have to try out everything to find out who you are.

"I think it's very important that you do that for yourself because going into it while you're growing up, your parents create this bubble for you of how they want you to be, your friends mould you, and then you have that moment where you're like, 'But what do I want?'

"The only way you can figure that out is to try different things. That's what I do in this industry; I try as many things as I can [and] if they succeed, let's keep going. If they don't, thank you much, moving on."