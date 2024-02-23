Melanie C would love to reunite with the Spice Girls - but a comeback isn't on the horizon.

Mel B recently suggested that a Spice Girls comeback was in the works, and while Melanie is keen to reunite with the girls, she acknowledged that it isn't close to happening.

During an appearance on the 'Sidetracked' podcast, Melanie explained: "Mel, I adore her and she has this thing, and it can sometimes get us into hot water.

"Of course we’re always talking, we’d love to do something else.

"I’d love to get back on stage with the girls but everybody wants to do something a little bit different or in a different way, so it’s just trying to get everyone on the same page at the same time.

"But Melanie likes to manifest things and she thinks if she says it enough, it will happen.

"I can’t confirm that there is anything happening soon but we’re always talking about opportunities."

Melanie, 50 - who used to be known as Sporty Spice - admitted that she'd love to reunite with the Spice Girls.

However, she suggested that her bandmates might not be so keen on the idea.

Asked about the prospect of the band going on tour, Melanie replied: "You’re talking to the wrong one.

"I’d be there next week."

In January, Mel B suggested that the band were on the cusp of a comeback.

The 48-year-old pop star - who starred in the group alongside Melanie, Emma Bunton, Victoria Beckham and Geri Horner - told The Sun newspaper: "My theory is that if I say it enough, it will happen. But actually we are planning on releasing a statement.

"What that is, I can't say right now because we're just finishing off perfecting what we're going to be doing together, all five of us, but it's going to be something that the fans are really going to love."