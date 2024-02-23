James Bond's Miss Moneypenny Pamela Salem has died.

The actress - who appeared in 'Never Say Never Again' opposite Sir Sean Connery - passed away in her adopted home of Florida on Thursday (22.02.24) at the age of 80, but no more details about her death have been revealed.

The sad news was confirmed in a statement from production firm Big Finish which read: "We are utterly heartbroken to confirm the passing of our dear friend and colleague, Pamela Salem."

Big Finish producer David Richardson added a heartfelt tribute on the company's website, writing: "Pamela Salem was lovely, and we all loved her. "Whenever there was a Big Finish recording for her, she’d fly in from Miami on her own steam, without fuss or fanfare.

"She would appear at the studio armed with the warmest smiles, the biggest hugs and often presents.She was a very gentle person – always interested in everyone, from her co-stars to the production team to the guest actors and visitors ...

"She knew all about our lives and families and life stories ... Pamela had an extraordinary career and carried it lightly. Every opportunity to work with her was a gift.

"We had many happy days together and I feel very lucky to have had her in my life."

Pamela was born in India and studied at the Heidelberg University in Germany before attending the Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

Her acting career started in the 1970s in TV shows such as 'Out Of The Unknown' before landing a part in 1978 movie 'The First Great Train Robbery' which

teamed her with Connery, who she would later act alongside in Bond film 'Never Say Never Again' in 1983.

Throughout the 1980s she appeared in films such as 'Salome' and 'Gods and Monsters' while she also acted in TV shows 'Doctor Who' and 'Blake's 7' before landing a part in BBC soap 'EastEnders' in 1988, playing Joanne in 37 episodes.

Pamela later focused her career in the US, winning roles in shows such as 'ER', 'Party of Five' and 'The West Wing'.

She was married to actor Michael O'Hagan, who died 2017, and lived in Surfside, Florida.