'Dead By Daylight' has announced a crossover with Iron Maiden.

The online asymmetric multiplayer survival horror game has teamed up with Eddie The Head - who has served as the cartoon mascot of the rock band since their self-titled debut album in 1980 - and bosses are thrilled to have the iconic character on board in the form of costumes that players can buy for their avatars.

'Dead By Daylight' product manager Kirby Taylor said: "Eddie is such an icon, and flipping through some of his famous appearances to see which Killers we could pair them with was a dream come true.

"We’re also glad our Survivors can get in on the fun with some killer tour t-shirts. A couple of those even have a little surprise as well, depending on the Survivor, but we’ll leave that up to players to find.”

The new collaboration is available for purchase now and includes several new outfits, with The Dredge, The Doctor, The Deathslinger and The Oni all now sporting looks inspired by the character.