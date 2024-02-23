FromSoftware boss Hidetaka Miyazaki is aware of the demand for a 'Bloodborne' remake.

The gaming developer was at the helm of 2015 action role-playing game in which players navigate through the Victorian-era–inspired city of Yharnam fighting a virus and is keen for fans to know how pleased he is with the response.

He told Eurogamer: "Put simply, it makes me very happy to see it’s a title with a lot of specific memories, both for me and the staff who worked on it. And when we see those passionate voices in the community, of course it makes us feel thrilled, it makes us feel very fortunate to have that and to have those memories. I think having new hardware is definitely a part of what gives these remakes value. Things you weren’t able to achieve on previous generations of hardware, ways you weren’t able to render specific expressions."

In January 2022, fans developed what was called a "demake" of the original game by downgrading it from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation One but the same developer currently working on a spiritual racing spin-off to the title which eventually encountered legal issues.

A tweet posted to X by the developer - then known as Twitter - read: "Long story short I need to scrub the branding off of what was previously known as Bloodborne Kart, which we will do. But that requires a short delay."