X owner Elon Musk has claimed he's going to make a Gmail rival called XMail.

The billionaire businessman - who also owns Tesla and SpaceX - bought Twitter for $44 billion and re-branded it to X and he's now suggested he's developing his own email service.

Nathan McGrady, an engineer at X asked him: "When we making XMail?"

To which, he replied: "It's coming."

It should be taken with a pinch of salt, however, as Musk is known to play around with his followers.

The exchange came as Gmail was hit by a hoax that suggested it was shutting down.

The viral fake letter read: "We are reaching out to share an important update about Gmail. After years of connecting millions worldwide, enabling seamless communication, and fostering countless connections, the journey of Gmail is coming to a close.

"As of August 1, 2024, Gmail will officially be sunsetted, marking the end of its service. This means that as of this date, Gmail will no longer support sending, receiving, or storing emails."

Responding on X, Google wrote on Thursday (22.02.24): "Gmail is here to stay."