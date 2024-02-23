Threads is testing two of their "most requested" features with a limited number of people.

The Meta-owned social media wants to bring a save drafts and camera that is available to use when composing a post to its platform.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri shared to his Threads page: "Testing more of your most requested features with a small number of people…beginning today, we’re testing the ability to save a draft to Threads by swiping down on your post, as well as a native camera that opens directly in the composer. Hope this makes it easier to quickly share an idea, or come back to it later."

Meta recently announced it is testing out a feature that will enable Threads users to see what is trending in the US.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg - who also runs Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp under the parent company - announced the new feature on his own account on the app, where he revealed the firm plans to extend trending topics to further countries once they get it up and running.

He wrote: "Rolling out a small test of today's top topics on Threads in the US. We'll roll it out in more countries and languages once we get it tuned up..."

Users will be able to see the “timely topics that others are discussing” via search and nestled between posts on the For You feed.

Mosseri said it will be “determined by our AI systems based on what people are engaging with right now on Threads."