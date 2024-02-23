Google Pay is set to close down in the US this year.

The tech giant has announced that its mobile payment service will be no more from June 4, 2024, in order to "simplify their payments system".

It will remain in Singapore and India only due to the "unique needs in those countries".

Google Wallet has become more dominant than Google Pay.

In a new blog post, Google said: "Google Wallet continues to be the primary place for people to securely store payment cards used for tap and pay in stores, alongside other digital items like transit cards, driver’s licenses, state IDs and more. To simplify the app experience, the U.S. version of the standalone Google Pay app will no longer be available for use starting June 4, 2024. You can continue to access the most popular features — tapping to pay in stores and managing payment methods — right from Google Wallet, which is used five times more than the Google Pay app in the U.S."

Users will still be able to transfer their Google Pay (GPay) balance to a bank account using the Google Pay website.