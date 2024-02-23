Gina Rodriguez's first year as a mother has been filled with "laughs and tears".

The 39-year-old actress recently celebrated her and husband Joe LoCicero's little boy Charlie's first birthday and she can't help but grow emotional when she thinks about how much he is thriving now compared with the worrying early days after his birth when he was receiving treatment in hospital.

She told People magazine: "This first year...you know, last year this week we were in the NICU [neonatal intensive care unit] because my son had a little more difficult experience after coming out.

"And to think now...of course now I'm going to cry. To think now that we have this healthy, vivacious, loving, so loving little boy...there's so much gratitude in the journey. It's laughs and tears."

The 'Jane the Virgin' star recently joked she "had a rager" when it came to celebrating Charlie's birthday.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: "We had a rager. It was basically his first wedding. It felt right, on the worst day of the entire [week], but that didn't stop us.

"It was indoors and half outdoors. Everything I planned was outside and so about five days prior I was like, 'I'm getting tents. Nobody's going to stop me,' and we had tents and it was great."

Gina even had "Charlie merch" produced, badges made from her "favourite pictures of [her] little man".

Handing one to the talk show host, she laughed: "I went a bit far.

"We expect you to wear it nightly, but it's not a big deal."

The 'Players' star has been wowed by her husband's commitment to fatherhood.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It means absolutely everything.

"I'm able to do the things that I love and be with my son 24/7 because he has him on set. Also, to see your husband with his boy and just be there for every single milestone and to take away that much desire that he may have outside of everything, I owe it all to my husband."