Kaia Gerber pays tribute to supermodel mum Cindy Crawford for ageing like ‘fine wine’

Published
2024/02/23 16:10 (GMT)

Kaia Gerber has declared her supermodel mum Cindy Crawford has aged “like fine wine”.

The 22-year-old model, who is dating ‘Elvis’ actor Austin Butler, 32, posted a throwback photo of Cindy on Thursday (22.02.24) to mark the model and mum-of-two turning 58 a day earlier.

Kaia captioned the image, shared on her Instagram: “Like fine wine,” Kaia wrote on her Instagram Story.

Cindy posted the same throwback image to her social media on Tuesday, which showed her blowing out candles on a birthday cake.

The post also featured a photo of Cindy as a little girl while sitting next to a birthday cake, and a current clip of her with a purple birthday cake.

She said in the footage as she pretended to blow them out: “I didn’t light the candles cause it’s windy out but you get the picture.

“Grateful for another set of birthday candles — thank you for all the love (purple heart and birthday cake emojis.)”

Cindy’s famous friends – including her fellow catwalk icons Helena Christensen, Christy Turlington and Christie Brinkley – flooded the comments section of her post with well wishes.

Helena, 55, said: "Happy birthday to you beautiful, fun, smart, cool goddess and sweetest friend (three red heart emojis.)”

As well as Kaia, Cindy has son Presley Gerber, 24, with her 61-year-old husband Rande Gerber, to whom, she has been married for 25 years.

Rande paid tribute to his wife on Tuesday in a post that said: “Happy Bday to my ... Crazy Fun ... hot wife @cindycrawford What a ride ... .”

Her model son Presley said about the model on social media: "Mom. Thank you. Thank you for all of the amazing support and love you have showed me.

“Thank you for being a role model. You are one of my greatest inspirations. From relationships to work you have taught me so much. I am grateful for you every day. I have infinite love for you. Happy Birthday.”

