Normani feared she had missed her "moment" as a solo artist.

The 27-year-old singer shot to stardom as a teenager as part of Fifth Harmony - but Normani has yet to release her debut solo album and she's previously wondered whether her window of opportunity had passed her by.

Normani - who recently announced that her long-awaited debut album, 'Dopamine', will be released later this year - told WhoWhatWear: "I end up having certain conversations with myself where I’m thinking, ‘Is what everybody is saying true? Did I miss my moment? Did I wait too long? Do they still care?'"

Normani's self-doubts have actually stopped her from enjoying some of her successes in the past.

The chart-topping star said: "I’ve missed out on so many of my moments because of doubt.

"I’ve been unable to celebrate my wins because I genuinely believed at that time that the goodness that’s coming to me was too good to be true.

"Not just as a woman but as a black woman, not just in this industry but in life, I’ve always felt my back has been up against the wall. I’m always fighting. So when something good happens, it’s hard for me to live in the moment."

Despite this, Normani has promised fans that her debut album will be worth the wait.

The singer - who starred in Fifth Harmony between 2012 and 2018 - shared: "Everybody has an expected timeline, but I know that whenever I choose to release music, it’s going to be worth it for not only my fans but for me too."

Normani also suggested that she's evolved over recent times.

She said: "I’ve come to understand that my best today isn’t going to be my best a year from now, and that’s okay. I have to allow myself opportunity and room to grow.

"I never want to feel like I’ve reached a point where I’ve got it all figured out, especially creatively."