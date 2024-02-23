Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling confirm their break-up

2024/02/23 20:00 (GMT)

Ellie Goulding has split from Caspar Jopling.

The 37-year-old singer has taken to social media to announce her break-up from Casper, 32, acknowledging that they "privately separated some time ago".

In a statement, Ellie - who has Arthur, two, with Casper - said: "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

Ellie and Casper were last seen together in October, after tying the knot in 2019. and their split has actually been rumoured for a number of months.

Ellie previously claimed that they had a very "mature" relationship.

Speaking to Glamour UK magazine in 2020, the pop star shared: "We talk things through, and we never argue. If we have differences, we talk them out; we don't just say, 'Well, I'm right and you're wrong and we'll just agree to differ.' We talk about why we might disagree on something."

Ellie - who has recently been photographed with surf instructor Armando Perez - also admitted to having plenty of ups and downs in her love life before she met Casper.

She said: "It's always with retrospect and hindsight when you say, 'Oh man, what was I doing with that person? I was so unhappy!'

"I've definitely been through that and it's all been a learning curve. When I turned 30, I was like: 'Wow, my 20s went really quick. Real quick.'"

