Wendy Williams' family were unaware of her dementia diagnosis.

The 59-year-old TV star was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023 - but Wanda Finnie, Wendy's sister, claims to have been kept in the dark by her care team.

Asked what Wendy has been diagnosed with, Wanda told PEOPLE: "I don’t know, honestly. I don’t know."

Wanda last received an update about her sister's health troubles after she took at break from 'The Wendy Williams Show' - her long-running TV chat show - in 2021.

Wanda shared: "When she was in Florida, there were a number of people involved. Even beyond family, there were doctors involved, people in Wendy’s professional world that were involved.

"She had a health team in place, nurses in place and she had family in place. She was getting healthier."

Wendy's care team recently announced that the veteran TV star has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, acknowledging that the issues have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life".

The care team said in a statement: "Over the past few years, questions have been raised at times about Wendy's ability to process information and many have speculated about Wendy's condition, particularly when she began to lose words, act erratically at times, and have difficulty understanding financial transactions.

"In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.

"Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."