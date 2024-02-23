Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling will "remain the closest of friends" following their break-up.

The 37-year-old singer and Caspar, 32, have both confirmed their break-up - but the art dealer insisted that they'll remain good friends and they'll also make their two-year-old son Arthur their number one priority moving forwards.

Caspar - who married the pop star back in 2019 - wrote on Instagram: "Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.

"Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.

"Ellie and I remain the closest of friends, most importantly ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.

"This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot. Caspar."

The former couple tied the knot in York, England, in 2019, but the status of their romance had become a source of speculation over recent months.

Ellie took to social media on Friday (23.02.24) to announce their break-up, revealing that they actually "separated some time ago".

The 'Lights' hitmaker - who has recently been photographed with surf instructor Armando Perez - said on Instagram: "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."