Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling 'remain close friends'

Published
2024/02/23 23:00 (GMT)

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling will "remain the closest of friends" following their break-up.

The 37-year-old singer and Caspar, 32, have both confirmed their break-up - but the art dealer insisted that they'll remain good friends and they'll also make their two-year-old son Arthur their number one priority moving forwards.

Caspar - who married the pop star back in 2019 - wrote on Instagram: "Ellie and I made the decision to separate some time ago.

"Our immediate family and close friends have known for some time – otherwise we chose to do what we could to keep this private.

"Ellie and I remain the closest of friends, most importantly ‘co-parents’ to the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.

"This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot. Caspar."

The former couple tied the knot in York, England, in 2019, but the status of their romance had become a source of speculation over recent months.

Ellie took to social media on Friday (23.02.24) to announce their break-up, revealing that they actually "separated some time ago".

The 'Lights' hitmaker - who has recently been photographed with surf instructor Armando Perez - said on Instagram: "In light of recent stories, I feel I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago.

"We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our sons best interests at heart. We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes - we won't be commenting further. Thank you."

© BANG Media International

casparjopling elliegoulding

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended