Alia Bhatt is determined to shine a light on animal welfare issues.

The 30-year-old actress is the executive producer of 'Poacher', a new crime drama series that tells the story of the largest ivory poaching ring in India, and Alia has revealed that she's eager to champion animal welfare issues.

The 'Heart of Stone' star - who also has her own sustainable clothing brand - told the BBC: "We have to somehow as a society create our own conscience, things we want to passionately speak about, passionately support.

"I've always said I don't have the answers but I have the questions. I'm not saying I do everything right, but there's something within me that wants to know more."

Alia ultimately feels a sense of responsibility to discuss social issues.

She said: "I would like to lead by example."

Alia became a huge star in India before she recently made the move into Hollywood movies.

And the actress previously suggested that the "international recognition" reflects well on her homeland.

Alia told Deadline: "For me, any international recognition of an actor from India is recognition of India.

"I don’t think that’s what I’m personally bringing to the table. I’m just a face of what a brand like Gucci would like from India, recognising its roaring spending capacity and that it’s a booming market with many Gen Z people who want to spend their money. Moving forward as an actor is very different from what I am as a celebrity.

"As a celebrity, you want to be responsible. You want to speak of the things that you believe in. That’s my philosophy. Just keep the sunshine brewing and have a heart full of love. But as an actor, I want to play all sorts of flawed characters. It’s very different."