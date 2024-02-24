Wendy Williams struggled to comprehend the cancellation of her TV talk-show in 2022.

'The Wendy Williams Show' was taken off the air in 2022, after the 59-year-old TV star battled various health issues, including COVID-19 and Graves' disease, and Wendy's niece has now claimed that she struggled to understand the decision.

Alex Finnie told CNN: "I got serious, and I said, ‘I want to really explain something to you so that you can get this. There’s no more 'Wendy Williams Show'. They decided to cancel it. After so many fabulous seasons, this curtain has come down.'"

Wendy - who was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia in 2023 - initially struggled to comprehend the network's decision.

Alex shared: "It took a little bit of convincing and conversations with the powers-that-be from her show for her to really understand that the show is no more."

Wendy's care team recently announced that Wendy has been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, observing that the issues have "already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life".

The care team said in a statement: "In 2023, after undergoing a battery of medical tests, Wendy was officially diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Aphasia, a condition affecting language and communication abilities, and frontotemporal dementia, a progressive disorder impacting behaviour and cognitive functions, have already presented significant hurdles in Wendy's life.

"Wendy would not have received confirmation of these diagnoses were it not for the diligence of her current care team, who she chose, and the extraordinary work of the specialists at Weill Cornell Medicine. Receiving a diagnosis has enabled Wendy to receive the medical care she requires."