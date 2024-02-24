Rob Schneider feels like his life has finally "come together" since turning 60 and converting to Catholicism.

The former 'Saturday Night Live' comic - who is married to Mexican actress Patricia, who is at least 21 years his junior - decided to dedicate himself to God amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because of all the "evil" in the world, and he's never felt better in his life.

He told Closer US magazine: "I felt like there was evil in the world, and I couldn't explain it any other way. I saw this terrific priest, and that was a real eye-opener. Also, my wife is Catholic, so I felt a real connection to it and to God. Now that I'm 60, I feel that things have come together for me."

Elsewhere, the stand-up recalled how "ridiculous" it was filming the 2004 rom-com '50 First Dates' alongside Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, and how he had to spend two hours in makeup.

Sharing his favourite movies he's been in, he said: "50 First Dates was pretty ridiculous, but it was two hours a day of makeup. Doing Deuce Bigelow was also fun."

Schneider played a middle-aged criminal who accidentally switches bodies with Jessica Spencer in the 2002 fantasy flick 'The Hot Chick', and he doubts a movie like that would get made again.

He explained: "The Hot Chick was really special. They would never make a movie like that again. I don't think they care about making movies that are a little bit more for young adults and teenagers. I think that it would be considered a little bit too risque. But it was very funny and women friendly."