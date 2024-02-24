Sharon Osbourne had eight months of therapy and didn't leave the house for two months after facing death threats over her comments about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The TV star was defending friend Piers Morgan over comments he made following Prince Harry's wife's interview with Oprah Winfrey, including insisting he didn't believe her when she said she'd had suicidal thoughts.

She exited US talk show 'The Talk' in 2021, after being quizzed by co-star Sheryl Underwood about her support for Piers - who had walked out on his job on 'Good Morning Britain' after having his say - and felt she was "set up".

Sheryl asked: “What would you say to people who may feel that, while you’re standing by your friend, it appears that you gave validation or safe haven to something that he has uttered that is racist, even if you don’t agree?”

To which, Sharon replied: “I feel even like I’m about to be put in the electric chair because I have a friend who many people think is a racist so that makes me a racist.”

Now, Sharon has revealed the ordeal left her feeling "blacklisted" and took her months of counselling to recover from the incident.

She told Closer UK: "I went into eight months of therapy after that.

"Ozzy [Osbourne, husband] and I didn't leave the house for two months because we were getting death threats.

It was huge. You say one thing and it's a seed, and that seed grows into a bloody big tree.

The internet is judge, jury and executioner. It was insanity and the ugliest thing I've ever been through.

"I'm blacklisted."

She continued: "It was a hard pill to swallow as I had worked with all of those people for so long.

"I was there 11 years, and they were my friends."

Sharon had claimed she felt "blindsided" and "set up" with the grilling she received from her co-stars.

She explained: "It was like, 'You're asking me the questions, you've got the questions written down there, and I haven't even had time to get my head together to come up with a correct answer here.'

"You're the one accusing me. And I didn't even know this was happening. It was between her and I. I'm the one that should be crying here. My a** is on the line. I've just been pounced on, not even prepared for it."

And the 71-year-old star - who denied allegations of using racist and homophobic slurs toward her co-hosts - "apologised" to Sheryl after their row.

She added: "I own up to what I did. I can't not own up. I said what I said. I got too personal with Sheryl. I should've never said stop her tears.

"She was hurting as I was hurting... I love Sheryl, I've apologised to Sheryl, she's not gotten back and I can understand. Sheryl needs her time."