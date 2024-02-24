Vin Diesel has promised fans that the final 'Fast and Furious' movie will be a "a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together".

The 56-year-old actor has played Dominic Toretto in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise since 2001 and revealed that the final movie is well under way.

He wrote on Instagram: "Just finished our end of the week Fast meeting with the writers and the whole team… to say the excitement for our finale was incredibly powerful is an understatement. Wow. So exciting…

"While everyone was heading into the weekend amped and excited, I thought of you all… reminded of the countless moments when your enthusiasm and passion became the driving force behind our creative journey. Your commitment to our saga has had a unique impact on its success and evolution… as my youngest daughter would say, it’s profound.

"Thank you for being the backbone of this global saga that because of you, transcends the screen.

"This grand finale is not just an ending; it’s a celebration of the incredible family we’ve built together.

"Hope to make you proud!"

Vin is also a producer on the franchise, which sadly lost its other leading man in 2013, when Paul Walker - who played Brian O'Conner - died in a single-vehicle collision as a passenger in a speeding car.

At the time of his death, Walker had not completed filming 'Furious 7', released in 2015.

Paul's brothers Cody and Caleb stepped in to help film his final scenes.