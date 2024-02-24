Duran Duran's Andy Taylor has praised King Charles for revealing his cancer diagnosis.

Bassist Andy, 63 - who is undergoing treatment for stage four prostate cancer - believes the monarch speaking out about his illness will save "millions of lives".

He told MailOnline: "There are some amazing treatments for all sorts of cancers which couldn't be done a few years ago so I imagine he'll get the best of the best, as he should do.

"But the strength of what the King did was that if he can be humble and talk about it, then that will encourage others to do so, particularly men.

"You can talk nonsense down the pub after a few pints, but you won't talk about your health together? That has always baffled me.

"So for the most famous man on the planet to open up, which would have been absolutely huge for him, it was bold. It was King-like.

"It's what a modern King should be doing and I'm sure it will save millions of lives.

"Once you start talking about it then you find the generosity, care and hope from other people."

Meanwhile, Andy revealed last year that he is asymptomatic" after undergoing pioneering treatment.

The musician admitted he "isn't even supposed to be alive" after being diagnosed with incurable stage-four metastatic prostate cancer in 2018.

He told The Times newspaper: "There was nothing to keep you alive. I was classified as palliative, end-of-life care. And now I’m not; I’m asymptomatic. Getting played on the radio — that’s the first time that’s happened to me for 30 years. Hold on — I’m not even supposed to be alive."

The 'Ordinary World' hitmaker received intravenous administration of radioactive chemicals as pioneered by Welsh scientist and biotech entrepreneur Christopher Evans, who he likened to tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Andy added: "He’s a genius. I call him the Elon Musk of cancer."

The musician - who has four children with wife Tracey Wilson - went on to add that the "lowest point" of the whole ordeal was preparing himself to say goodbye to his family and he described the whole experience as being "mind-blowing" in a psychological sense.

He said: "The lowest point is maybe six weeks after the diagnosis when it really sinks in. You’re gonna have to say goodbye to your family. You’re not going to see your grandson’s 10th birthday. Psychologically it’s mind-blowing — you can’t have therapy to remove the certainty of death."