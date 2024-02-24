David Gail's cause of death has been revealed.

The actor - who was best known for playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in more than 200 episodes of 'General Hospital' spin-off 'Port Charles' - passed away at the age of 58 last month and it has now been explained that he died from brain and heart complications following a drug overdose in January.

David's official cause of death was anoxic-ischemic encephalopathy (a brain injury due to lack of blood flow) following cardiac arrest due to drug intoxication.

Deadline reports that the drugs included amphetamines, cocaine, ethanol and fentanyl.

His mother Mary Painter told the publication: "It breaks my heart to learn that my son died this way. David became reliant on medicine many years ago, after multiple surgeries on his hands and wrists. He lived in enough pain to prevent him from working for almost a decade, with relief only achieved through full disability, physical therapy and pain medicine. He struggled to stop taking pharmaceuticals and did before turning toward a more Eastern pain management including acupuncture and natural medicines. I can only assume that his former opioid dependence played a part in self-medicating from uncontrolled sources.

"David’s death shines a light on the countless innocent victims of pharmaceutical addiction and the fentanyl epidemic that has taken so many of our sons and daughters. Please keep David and others battling pain or dependence, in your thoughts and prayers.

"We are extremely touched by the outpouring of love from David’s dedicated fans and colleagues. We are grateful for all the support received during this very difficult time.”

His family initially believed his death was due to heart failure.

David's sister, Katie Colmenares, announced the news of his death on Instagram last month, paying tribute to her "wingman" and "best friend".

She wrote alongside a photo of them hugging one another: "There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me.

"The bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another [broken heart emojis] (sic)"

The news came to public attention when Pete Ferreiro, who hosts and produced the 'Beverly Hills 90210 Show' podcast uploaded some clips of David's appearances on his show, during which he talked about playing Stuart Carson, the fiance of Brenda Walsh, who was played by Shannen Doherty.

The podcast's account wrote: "In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast."

And Pete remembered the actor as a "kind human" in a comment on Katie's Instagram post.

He wrote: "He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world’s loss. He was a gift to us all."

David's other roles included playing Dean Collins on short-lived drama series 'Savannah', as well as parts in the likes of 'E.R.', 'Bending All the Rules', 'Perfect Opposites' and 'JAG'.

His most recent credit was in 'Blacksad: Under the Skin', an adventure games for various consoles in which he voiced the character of Sam.