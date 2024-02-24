Drew Barrymore was told in messages by her famous friends to keep “shining” as she reached 49.

The ‘ET: The Extra Terrestrial’ actress, celebrated the milestone birthday on Thursday (22.02.24) and her celebrity pals including Jennifer Aniston, 55, and Reese Witherspoon, 47, took the opportunity to pay tribute to the star and give her life advice.

Jennifer, who has appeared on Drew’s talk show, shared a black-and-white photo of her kissing the side of her pal’s head on social media, captioning it: “Happy birthday sweet Drew. I love you!”

Drew and Jennifer co-starred in the 2009 film ‘He’s Just Not That Into You’ and are both close to Adam Sandler, 57, who said on ‘Good Morning America’ in March last year he thought it would be “amazing” if the three got a chance to do a film together.

Actress Reese also posted a throwback photo of her sitting beside Drew to mark her birthday – and wrote along with it: “Happy Birthday to my dear friend @drewbarrymore! Keep shining our bright light, sister!”

She and Drew are yet to star on screen together, but Reese has been a guest on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’.

Earlier this month, Drew also supported Reese by filming herself inside a Draper James clothes store, after the ‘Cruel Intentions’ star founded the brand in 2015.

Reese said in the clip posted on TikTok: “I’m at the Nashville Airport, and what do I see? Draper James. The wonderful Reese Witherspoon’s store.

“I love this store so much. Oh, Reese, you’ve done such an incredible job with this most beautiful, beautiful enterprise of yours.

“Reese, you really know how to do it, don't you? Well done! Well done, my friend. You’re so impressive.”

Drew marked her 49th with a birthday edition of her talk show, which saw her surprised by the chance to ride inside the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile – something she said she had been waiting her “whole life” to get on.

The show also featured a message from Jimmy Fallon, 49, who told Drew she’d be getting a Madame Tussauds wax figure.