The cast of 'Succession' enjoyed "one last hurrah" at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday (24.02.24).

The HBO family media saga was honoured with the Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series prize for its final season, taking the accolade ahead of 'The Crown', 'The Guilded Age', 'TheLast of Us', and 'The Morning Show' and the cast admitted they felt like "some of the luckiest people in the world."

Speaking on behalf of the cast, Alan Ruck told the audience at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium: "Well one last hurrah, I think. Right now, you're lucking at some of the luckiest people on the planet and some of the most grateful because not only did we all work on one of the best television shows maybe ever, we made friends for life.

"I think the magic of 'Succession' was the writing was so fabulous it inspired all of us to bring our A game from the beginning and we got off on watching each other work.

"Now we're thrilled to be recognised by our peers so on behalf of Brian and Snooky and Jeremy, who can't be here, thank you to our fellow actors for giving us this award, thanks to everybody at HBO for being so smart.

"Thanks for casting us and giving us this gift, thanks to our lovely crew, all our directors who guided us and mostly thanks to Jesse Armstrong for having this idea and hiring the most glorious writers' room. You honour us and we honour them."

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series went to 'The Bear', which won ahead of 'Abbot Elementary', 'Barry', 'Only Murders in the Building' and 'Ted Lasso'.

Giving the acceptance speech on behalf of the cast - who joined her on stage - Abby Elliott thanked the show's "brilliant" writers and the "true artists" who have worked on the programme backstage before giving a shout-out to "everyone who helped" along the way.

She said: " "This is so crazy. See? Thank you guys so much. We're so, so honored. We want to thank FX we want to thank John Landgraf and everyone there. Chris Storer, Joanna Calo, our producers. Our brilliant, brilliant writers Jeanie Bacharach, our casting director, we are so unbelievably grateful to you.

"The crew costume team, hair and make-up, you guys have helped create these characters with us and you're true artists.

"We also want to thank everyone who's supported actors along the way. Our parents, drama teachers, friends who let asleep on their couches for months on end. And people who have helped us self tape auditions, restaurants who have given us free beer after comedy shows and plays. Thank you so much. This is for you."