Lily Gladstone urged people to "keep telling stories" as she picked up the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role accolade at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Saturday (24.02.24).

The 37-year-old actress was honoured with the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role prize for 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and she acknowledged how the Hollywood strikes had made for a "hard year" for the profession.

Speaking on stage at Los Angeles' Shrine Auditorium, she said: "My friends and fellow actors, I feel the good in what you do and what you've done.

""It's been a hard year for all of us, in this room and not in this room, I'm so proud we've gotten here and solidarity for the other unions.

It's truly a gift that we get to do this for a living, that's the win, getting to be here, getting to be on set and tell stories. We bring empathy into a world that so much needs it.

"It's so easy to distance ourselves , it's easy to close off and stop feeling but we bravely keep feeling and that humanises people and brings the out of the shadows."

Lily - who took the award ahead of Annette Bening ('Nyad'), Carey Mulligan ('Maestro'), Margot Robbie ('Barbie') and Emma Stone ('Poor Things') went on to stress the importance of "speaking your truths" and supporting one another.

She added: "Keep telling stories, everyone in this room, to everybody watching, those of you who are not actors but have a story that needs to be heard.

Than you for all the compassion in this room and all the storytellers here, keep speaking your truths and keep speaking for each other."