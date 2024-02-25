Pete Doherty has revealed he has type 2 diabetes.

The Libertines rocker - who has been open about his struggle with drug addiction in the past - revealed that he has been diagnosed with the disease after trying to live a healthier lifestyle.

He told The Guardian's Saturday magazine: "I gave up the main poisons and my health improved. Then you get told alcohol and cheese and sugar are just as bad and you were healthier when you were on heroin."

His bandmate Carl Barat, 45, said: "Gluttony" and Pete agreed: "Yeah, I am a bit of a glutton. It’s not a joke. I’ve been diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. And at the moment I’m lacking the discipline to tackle cholesterol."

According to the NHS website: "Type 2 diabetes is a common condition that causes the level of sugar (glucose) in the blood to become too high. It's caused by problems with a chemical in the body called insulin. It's often linked to being overweight or inactive, or having a family history of type 2 diabetes."

When Carl was asked if he was surprised that Pete is still here, he said: "Am I surprised Peter’s still alive? No, he’s too smart to die. He never intended to die."

Pete, 44, added: "I always wanted to see the result of things. I don’t switch the telly off halfway through election night. I want to see what happens."

Equally, Pete admitted there were times in the past when he was worried about Carl.

He said: "Yes. There were times I worried about him so much, particularly in the early days … He wasn’t very stable."

Meanwhile, Carl believes he could have ADHD and said recently had some tests for it.

Speaking about how he was very angry in his younger years, he said: "I’m certainly not as angry as I was, and I’m not a loose cannon.

"There’s a lot going on there. I think they call it ADHD these days. I did a screening recently that said it’s likely. My wife keeps leaving books out with titles like 'How to Deal with ADHD in a Marriage'."

Pete replied: "They used to just call it personality. Now they’ve got all sorts of names for it."

ADHD stands for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and a person with ADHD has differences in brain development and brain activity that can affect attention, the ability to sit still, and self-control.