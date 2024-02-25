Brooklyn Peltz-Beckham's ex-girlfriend is reportedly dating his brother-in-law.

Hana Cross, 27 - who split with Brooklyn, 24, in 2019 - has been spotted on a romantic date in Los Angeles with Bradley Peltz, 34, the older brother of Brooklyn's wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, 29.

A source who spotted the pair at the Beverly Hills Hotel’s Cabana Cafe told The Sun on Sunday's Bizarre column: "They looked very intimate and like they were deep in conversation.

"Brad didn’t seem to mind that Hana had been in a serious relationship with his sister’s husband, or who saw them together.

"He was obviously out to impress, taking her to the most famous spot in LA, where money is no object.”

Brooklyn started dating Nicola soon after his split from Hana and they went on to tie the knot in 2022.

Hana went on to write a scathing song about an ex in 2020, which friends insisted was about Brooklyn.

The lyrics include: "You broke my heart and said let’s be friends but I never heard from you again and that’s kind of mean.”

"I saw us as meant to be and you saw me as temporary and that’s kind of rough.

“I’m confused and I’m sad, I don’t know what I did but you said it wasn’t my fault but without reason how can I know?”