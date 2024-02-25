Fantastic Four cast already bonding

Published
2024/02/25 08:00 (GMT)

The new 'Fantastic Four' cast have started bonding via group chat.

Ebon Moss Bachrach revealed he and co-stars Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Vanessa Kirby are already getting to know each other before they start shooting the movie.

He told chat show host Jimmy Kimmel: "Pedro started a group text a couple days ago. I have his number, so it says Pedro Pascal, and then there’s two +44 [the U.K. country code] numbers. I don’t know which one’s Vanessa and which one is Joseph. But everybody said something! Everyone’s put a little image or a sticker or a gif or something out there, so people are invested, I guess? No one’s being coy! Everyone showed up. It’s nice, it’s nice."

Ebon, 46, will play Ben Grimm/The Thing, Pedro is set to portray Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic with Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

'The Bear' star also revealed how he first heard he had landed a part in the Marvel movie.

He said: "I got a call from my agent — and I wasn’t thinking about work at all because writers were striking and then actors were probably going to strike — and he said, ‘Yeah, they asked you to play The Thing'.

"And I remember, because I was right on Fifth Avenue and 21st Street [in New York City], and I was so shocked, and I was walking, and the next thing I was right in front of Astor Wines. So, I went in and bought a bunch of mezcal."

© BANG Media International

pedropascal ebonmossbachrach

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended