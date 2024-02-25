Emily VanCamp is pregnant with her second child.

The 'Resident' actress and her husband Josh Bowman - who first met when they co-starred on TV series 'Revenge' - shared her pregnancy news via Instagram with some sweet snaps.

Emily, 37, posted a picture of herself cradling her baby bump and added another picture featuring Josh, 35, and Iris, two.

She captioned the images: "Not long now.. Ready when you are little love."

Emily has previously starred in 'Everwood', 'Brothers and Sisters' and 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier' and revealed that she decided to quit 'The Resident' in 2021 because of Iris.

She told Deadline: "I spent so many years on network television, but then suddenly priorities shifted. I think there comes a moment in every woman’s life — in every person’s life — where it becomes less about work and more about family, and that’s what happened while I was making the show. Doing that many episodes in a different city and then you add COVID to that, most of us couldn’t see our families for almost a year. It really solidified for me that family is where my heart is at the moment."

Emily and Josh met on 'Revenge', which ran from 2011 to 2015.

Josh proposed in 2017 and they tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2018.