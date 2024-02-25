Elle Macpherson spends the first few minutes of the day writing a "gratitude list".

The 59-year-old model has opened up about her daily routine, revealing that she begins each day by making a list of things she's thankful for.

During an appearance on the 'Amanda Wakeley: StyleDNA' podcast, Elle shared: "Wellness is really important to my physical, emotional, mental and spiritual well being, so when I wake up, before I even open my eyes, I do a gratitude list and I have done one the night before [too]."

Elle will celebrate her 60th birthday on March 29.

However, the model is happy to "go with the flow" when it comes to her fitness programme.

She added: "I’ll get outside, stretch, maybe do some sun salutations, or a bit of yoga or some breath and just move my body."

Elle previously admitted to changing her lifestyle after she turned 50.

The model explained that she's made a concerted effort to improve her overall health and wellbeing in recent years.

She told Red magazine: "Genetics can only get you so far.

"By the time you reach 50, you realise it's all about caring for your body and your levels of vitality, so you can do the things you want to do.

"I've tried all sorts of workouts and diets, but now a lot of the things I did in my 30s and 40s no longer work for me.

"I used to think I was healthy because I could survive on three hours sleep and snack on coffee ... In people's eyes, I suspect I still looked great, but I didn't feel great. That was demoralising.

"I didn't have a sense of vitality. I felt unlike myself, sort of ... fragmented."