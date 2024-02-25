Cruz Beckham wants to "prove himself" in the music business.

The 19-year-old star - who is the son of David and Victoria Beckham - has been working on his music for years, and he's currently planning to release some of his tunes later this year.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "There are high hopes for Cruz and his music is slowly but surely coming together.

"The plan is to launch this year to let people hear what he has been working so hard on for years."

Cruz is eager to establish himself as a star in his own right, rather than relying on the fame and success of his parents.

The insider shared: "There is a lot of excitement around him as a singer but he is also acutely aware that he really needs to prove himself so he isn’t just accused of being a nepo baby, which is why he has spent so long perfecting the music.

"A fortune has been spent on getting him in rooms with some of the best brains in the business and the results are promising."

Cruz previously admitted that he's been writing songs based on "personal experiences".

The musician also revealed that he's learned to play various instruments, including the guitar, piano, and drums.

Speaking to i-D magazine, Cruz added: "I even learnt how to play the mandolin for a song I wrote.

"I don't think you ever stop learning, but I'm taking my time seeing what happens."

Cruz initially thought of following in his dad's footsteps by becoming a professional soccer player. But ultimately, Cruz decided to follow his mum's lead by pursuing a music career instead.

He said: "I thought I would want to do football and I did that for a bit. At that point, I just decided this is exactly what I want to do."