Sarah Michelle Gellar has thrown her support behind Shannen Doherty after the actress lifted the lid on her feud with Alyssa Milano.

The ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ actress, 52, who is battling stage 4 cancer, discussed her exit from the witchcraft show with her former co-star Holly Marie Combs on her 'Let’s Be Clear' podcast in December and claimed she was fired after fellow castmember Alyssa issued an "ultimatum" to producers urging them to oust her.

The revelation - which Alyssa has denied - caused a storm, but Shannen's longtime pal Sarah has insisted the actress is just telling her "truths", telling E! News: "I think Shannen's just about sharing her truths in general right now. What's amazing about her is, flaws and all, she's showing it all. I will support her.

"I know it wasn't the easiest time [on 'Charmed', but she's a different person now."

Sarah added of her relationship with Shannen: "Our relationship has grown because we've grown. We've had experiences and life is complicated. And we've been able to experience it together, so then you grow together."

On the podcast, Combs claimed 'Charmed' producer Jonathan Levin told her about Alyssa's ultimatum, explaining: "He said, you know, ‘We’re basically in a position where it’s one or the other. We were told [by Alyssa] that it’s [Shannen] or me, and Alyssa has threatened to sue us for a hostile workplace environment'."

Speaking after the podcast dropped, Shannen later insisted she hadn't planned to cause any "drama" by dragging up the past.

During an appearance at Orlando’s MegaCon convention earlier this month, she said: "Holly and I, we were not mean on the podcast. In fact, we went in and we edited out anything that we felt would cause more drama. We simply told the truth because the truth actually does matter. But we wanted to try to save you, the fans, from heartbreak as much as humanly possible.

"At this point in my life with my health diagnosis – I’m sorry if I start crying – with fighting horrific disease every day of my life, it is also incredibly important to me that the truth actually be told as opposed to the narrative that others put out there for me."

In a post on Instagram, Alyssa as denied her co-stars' claims - insisting they made her feel“sad” and accusing the pair of participating in “revisionist history”.