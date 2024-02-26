The first two ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ games are being released to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the franchise.

‘Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection’ – which will feature 2004’s ‘Star Wars Battlefront’ and its 2005 sequel – is set to be released on 14 March and will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch.

As well as the original games, the re-release will include bonus maps Jabba’s Palace, Bespin: Cloud City, Rhen Var: Harbor, Rhen Var: Citadel and Yavin 4: Arena.

Also on offer are bonus heroes Asajj Ventress, a Sith assassin and Jedi general Kit Fisto.

In addition, the ‘Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection’ will feature online multiplayer, with up to 64 players able to partake in iconic challenges like conquest, capture the flag, hunt, hero assault, and space assault.

A single player campaign will also be included, featuring battles from across the first six Star Wars films, as well as the galactic conquest mode.

The statement about its release said: “Craft your own ‘Star Wars’ story in galactic conquest.

“Devise your strategy, recruit your troops, and execute your tactical vision for conquering the galaxy.

“Will Luke Skywalker kneel to the might of the Empire? Will Mace Windu defeat Lord Sidius?

“The galaxy’s fate is in your hands.”

Players will also be able to join an “elite 501st legion of stormtroopers” and experience the rise of Darth Vader in the ‘Star Wars Battlefront 2’ campaign mode.

The announcement of the release came alongside Nintendo’s first Direct Showcase of the year.

As well as the upcoming ‘Star Wars Battlefront: Classic Collection’, Nintendo confirmed two Xbox Game Studios titles would be coming to the Nintendo Switch.

‘Grounded’ is set to be released on 16 April, while ‘Pentiment’ has already come out last week – marking the first time the titles games have been available on a different console.