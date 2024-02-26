George R. R. Martin wasn’t involved in creating ‘Elden Ring’s expansion, ‘Shadow of the Erdtree’.

The 75-year-old novelist, who wrote the ‘Game of Thrones’ books, assisted developer FromSoftware with “a bit of world building” for the 2022 action game and had a hand in its “backstory and history”, but didn’t provide any ideas for the DLC.

Game director Hidetaka Miyazaki told Famitsu: “Martin’s involvement is the same as in the main title. The world and story of the DLC was inspired by the mythology that he penned just as in the main title, and was created thus.

“To be more precise, what was created this time is part of what was created from the inspiration we took from his mythology for the main title. So, there was no additional writing done specifically for the DLC.”

Despite assisting in creating the lore of ‘Elden Ring’, George admitted he had not played it because he is busy writing the six novel on the next ‘Game of Thrones’ novel, ‘The Winds of Winter’.

During an appearance on ‘The Late Show with Stephen Colbert’, he said: "I have not played it, because people seem to want this ‘Winds of Winter' book.”

Even so, the novelist revealed he had been a gamer in the past and would lose months of his life playing them.

He explained: “ have, unfortunately, a totally addictive personality. I did play video games a long, long time ago, I played games like ‘Railroad Tycoon’, ‘Master of Orion’, and ‘Homeworld' and I would get sucked into it. Weeks, months would go by and I'd be sitting there in my red flannel bathrobe just saying, 'One more game, one more game.’

Despite moving away from the hobby, George emphasised that working on ‘Elden Ring’ was an offer that was “too exciting to refuse”.