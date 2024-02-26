Bad Bunny has been branded "cruel and irresponsible" by animals rights group PETA for riding a real horse onstage.

The 29-year-old rapper/singer stunned fans on the opening night of his 'Most Wanted' tour by entering the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on horseback on Wednesday night (21.02.24) with the animal being led into the centre of the stage as music played and the audience cheered, but PETA have now condemned the stunt and urged the stay not to use living creatures in his shows.

The animals rights group shared a video of the stunt on TikTok with the caption: "Bad Bunny: Using a horse for your tour is cruel and irresponsible. The horse, your fans or you could have been hurt."

PETA added: "No 'estamos bien' [we're not good] with this irresponsible act. @Bad Bunny, why did you think it was a good idea to expose a horse to the noise, lights, fog and screams of thousands of people?

"The horse looks stressed and clearly DOESN’T WANT TO BE THERE. Please, do not include animals in your shows. They want to live in peace, and not be used for your spectacle."

Bad Bunny featured the horse again in the second show of the tour at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday night (23.02.24). He's due to head to Phoenix, Arizona this week for two shows at the Footprint Center on Tuesday (27.02.24) and Wednesday (28.02.24) but there no word on whether the horse will continue to be a part of the act.

Bad Bunny has yet to respond to PETA's statement.

PETA previously condemned fellow musician CeeLo Green after he rode a horse into a party last year and fell off.

Lisa Lange, PETA Senior Vice President, said of the incident: "It doesn’t take a genius to know that horses don’t belong at a noisy, crowded party, where slippery floors and strobe lights can agitate them. If CeeLo bumped his head, PETA hopes it knocked some sense and compassion into him."