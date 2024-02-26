‘Nightingale’ developer Infexion Games is working on bringing an offline mode to the title.

The studio, run by ex-Bioware boss Aaryn Flynn, released the multiplayer role playing action adventure game on 20 February in Early Access form, and makers have now promised there is a single-player mode on the way.

In a statement made on Steam, Infexion wrote: “We’ve seen a lot of discussion in recent days around our decision to make ‘Nightingale’ online-only at our Early Access release. We understand that this can be frustrating for a number of reasons.

“Our vision for the game since inception was to create an interconnected series of Realms, with the idea of allowing for co-operative exploration in mind – a universe bigger than a single Realm or server. That meant we made a choice early in development between supporting co-op from day one or focusing development on an offline mode.

“Co-operative gameplay associated with having party members across multiple Realms was the more technically challenging problem and therefore the one we chose to tackle first.”

The game received a lot of criticism upon its launch, with fans branding it as “a good idea that got lost in development”.

Infexion also faced backlash for releasing the title in Early Access form, though has insisted they are committed to delivering a “fulfilling experience that players deserve”.

The studio explained: “We knew from the start of development that the journey to ‘Nightingale’ would be unique. Experiences on the scale of ‘Nightingale’ thrive from feedback and we've learned that working directly with players during development makes for a better game.

“While our Early Access release will deliver a fulfilling experience that players deserve, it also allows us to work in tandem with the community to explore new gameplay opportunities, while incrementally adding new features and fixes to the game. We hope you come join us on this journey.”