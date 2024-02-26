Shane Lynch has accused Taylor Swift of performing "Satanic rituals" at her concerts.

The Boyzone singer, who is a committed Christian, believes many of the world's biggest pop stars incorporate "demonic" routines in their live performances but fans don't "realise or recognise" what is happening in front of them.

He told Ireland's Sunday World newspaper: “I think when you’re looking at a lot of the artists out there, a lot of their stage shows are Satanic rituals live in front of 20,000 people without them realising and recognising.

“You’ll see a lot of hoods up and masks on and fire ceremonies.

“Even down to Taylor Swift — one of the biggest artists in the world — you watch one of her shows and she has two or three different demonic rituals to do with the pentagrams on the ground, to do with all sorts of stuff on her stage.

“But to a lot of people it’s just art and that’s how people are seeing it, unfortunately.”

The 47-year-old star has stopped listening to hip-hop and Grime because of the "hidden Satanic" messages and "evil" concealed within "the beats" of the music.

He said: “When it comes to a lot of the music that’s out there at the moment — more of the hip-hop side of things — there is a lot of hidden Satanic and a lot of evil within them, including down to the beats. It’s very real.

“Music attaches to your emotions. It has a connection to your spirit and how you feel.

“That’s why I’ve stopped listening to those types of music myself because it doesn’t suit my spirit.

“It 100 per cent has an effect on society. I think our society has never been worse in many areas, and it starts from our children.

“It’s coming in right at our children from the very beginning to get them to sway away from anything Godly, anything controlled or disciplined.

“It’s getting wilder and wilder out there for a reason.”

However, while Shane thinks music can be "dangerous", he won't stop his and wife Sheena's daughters, Billie, 15, and 11-year-old Marley, from making their own choices about what they listen to.

He said: “They love music, and I don’t try and stop them. They have to learn for themselves. I will encourage and explain to them. Music is dangerous.”