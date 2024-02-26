Zendaya has "completely lost" her voice.

The 27-year-old actress was due to make an appearance on Monday's (26.02.24) edition of 'Good Morning America' to promote her new movie 'Dune: Part Two' but had to pull out at the last minute as she tried to fight off the illness.

Speaking in a video posted to Instagram, she whispered: "Hello GMA. Sorry I can't be there. I've come down with something and I completely lost my voice. But I hope you guys have a beautiful morning and hope you enjoy 'Dune: Part Two'."

Zendaya did not disclose what had caused her raspy voice, but the team at the ABC breakfast show were quick to respond to the former Disney Channel star as they wished her a speedy recovery as they reposted her video.

They captioned the post: "How sweet is @zendaya to send us this video? We’ll miss you tomorrow and hope you feel better soon!"

Zendaya has been dating fellow Hollywood star Tom Holland since 2021. having met him on the set of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' five years earlier and recently sang his praises as a "naturally very good" actor.

She told Buzzfeed: "Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody's kind of got their own.

"I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the 'Dune' cast, but I know personally, works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland.

"I'm more shy and kind of quiet, so it takes a little bit more to pull me out of my shell. But he's great at just talking to people and getting to know people.

"You see him and talk shows and stuff like that. He's just naturally very good at that. Whereas for me, I've definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit. He's got that natural gift."

Despite going public with their relationship in 2021, they have largely kept their romance private over the past few years.

Tom previously explained how the loved up couple didn't feel liek they "owe it to anyone" to delve into their life together.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "Our relationship is something that we are incredibly protective of and we want to keep as sacred as possible.